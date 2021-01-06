Popular Gospel act, Ernest Opoku, has recounted how he was ordained for the ministry at the tender age of 17.

Ernest, who hitherto was a shoemaker in Kumasi, narrated how angels visited him in his dreams on four different occasions, to inform him of God’s purpose for his life.

The angels, he added, told him how great he will be in bringing an end to the destruction on the children of the Almighty.

At a tender age and with no prophetic background, the gospel singer said he only understood his calling after a popular pastor prophesied to him again.

“I received the anointing at 17 and from that time, I had to quit every work and put more effort into the ministry. This is the same reason why my music is different. Anytime I am performing, you feel the presence of God in the auditorium,” he stated on Adom TV’s Makyeasea

The Onyame Di Hene crooner said his passion for the ministry forced him to spend a whole year at the ‘holy’ Atwea Mountain, where he experienced spiritual maturity.

“God told me to descend from the mountain and right after I started producing songs in 2014. I was booked for shows and received huge sums because of the large crowd”.

Till date, Ernest Opoku disclosed, he is still enjoying from his service; touring the world and acquiring expensive properties.