The Western Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the death of Half-Assini District Commander, Superintendent Cyprian Zenge.

The demise, the police said in a statement, is being treated as a suicide, per preliminary investigations.

Giving details of the incident, the police stated during the Regional Crime Scene team’s visit that Mr Zenge was found sitting in a blue chair with a visible gunshot wound to his forehead.

A pistol was found on the floor beside him, and one spent ammunition under the chair suggested it was a one-touch trigger pulling.

RELATED

A note is also said to have been found in his room which allegedly read: “I am fed up in this world.”

Read attached statement below: