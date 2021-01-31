President Nana Akufo-Addo will tonight address the nation on measures taken against the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The 23rd address comes at a time when Ghana has recorded 797 new COVID-19 cases with a total of 405 deaths.

Top personalities have argued a lockdown is the surest way to shoot down the spike in the country’s COVID-19 cases, with many predicting further doom.

This, President Akufo-Addo, is expected to give his stance on, as well as disclose alternative measures for the fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, three students have been infected in two regions since re-opening of schools.