G/Const. Yelnona Eugene, who was stationed at the National Protection Unit, has been found dead in a washroom at his duty post.

The policeman is said to have been unwell and proceeded on leave for treatment.

However, it is said he resumed on Friday, January 29 for an extension of the leave to continue with his medications, but he was denied.

Rather, reports indicate the policeman was put on guard duty at the residence of a Togo opposition exile in Ghana at Ridge, where he allegedly shot himself.

The body was discovered in a toilet, with his rifle beside him.

The service is attributing G/Const. Yelnona Eugene’s alleged suicide to his somehow psychological ailment of which he demanded to be treated at home.

The latest incident comes days after police Commander, Superintendent McCarthy Zenge, allegedly shot himself in his room.

The intent behind his self-inflicted gunshot was on a piece of paper which read: “I am fed up in this world.”

The death comes just three days after the Jomoro Municipal Police Commander in the Western Region, Superintendent of Police Cyprian Zenge, allegedly took his own life.

The officer committed suicide by shooting himself in his bungalow at Half Assini in the early hours of Saturday, January 30, 2021.