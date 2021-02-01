President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has asked all religious leaders to learn how to digitise their work in the era of coronavirus.

He said all members, who would want to fellowship, must get registered online and the sermon for the day sent to them via their social media platform; specifically, Whatsapp.

On how these religious organisations can still make their monies, he asked that all offertories be sent to a designated number provided by the Church or Mosque anytime there is a service.

Taking to his Facebook page to register his displeasure over why religious organisations were not banned yet President Nana Akufo-Addo has placed a ban on weddings, funerals, parties, cinemas, pubs and night clubs among other social gatherings, the social commentator said:

“Frankly, I expected all religious activities to be banned. Pastors and Imams must learn to digitise their work. Register all members, send them sermons on Whatsapp, and let them momo their offertory.”