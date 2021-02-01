Mother of Ama Broni, the lady who fell off a stage while dancing naked has spoken for the first time as she recounted how the death of her daughter came about.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, the late dancer’s mother said Ama Broni was influenced by a friend of hers to go to the event where her life ended.

According Ama’s mother, a fruit seller at Akwatia in the Eastern Region, her daughter’s head had been filled with news from Buduburam in the Central Region by a friend known as Asor.

READ ALSO:

According to her, the deceased had made several attempts previously to go to Accra but she has advised her against doing so because of her children.

She, however, left Akwatia without her mother’s knowledge only to meet her untimely death, the mother narrated.

The sad and tearful mother said she advised Ama to stay home and take care of her children but she refused and chose the option of going for the event.

Watch full video below for more of her narration: