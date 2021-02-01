Covid-19 has killed seven members of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) so far since it broke in the country, the association has updated.

Five of the doctors died last year while two passed this year, President of the association Dr Frank Ankobea said in an interview.

“The number of doctors who are getting infected is increasing. We have lost seven of them, two this year and five last year,” Dr Ankobea said.

“We are monitoring things and if there’s the need to recommend extra restrictions to the President, trust the GMA to do that. We should embrace what the President has said as Ghanaians. We should take individual responsibility for ourselves and follow the basic rules and I’m sure we’ll be fine to go”.

It comes after President Akufo-Addo announced a ban on weddings and funerals as part of the government’s effort to combat the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has disclosed that five nurses and midwives have died since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana last year.

According to the Association, over 800 nurses have also been hit with the virus some of whom have recovered and returned to work.