An unidentified man believed to be in his late thirties has been crashed to death by a hit-and-run driver on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

An eyewitness, Yaw Ben, who recounted the incident to Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, said the driver of the private car knocked down the victim while he was crossing the road.

He said the driver, upon realizing that blood was gushing out from the unidentified victim’s head, panicked and attempted to flee the scene.

However, the now deceased man was hooked unto the bottom of the car, forcing the driver to haul him across the street before escaping successfully.

ALSO READ

The victim is said to have broken bones in both his hand and leg and also suffered serious skin abrasion.

Meanwhile, Amanfrom District Police Command has so far retrieved the body and deposited same at the Police mortuary while efforts are being made to trace the driver.