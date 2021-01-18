A young lady, known as Ama Broni, has died mysteriously while she was twerking naked on stage at Kasoa.

The incident happened at Liberia Camp during a street carnival.



It was not so clear what might have led to her sudden death but Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei reported on Kasiebo is Tasty that while performing, the naked lady twerked on stage, and some young men at the event tried to sexually abuse her but she tried to escape the horny men.

According to the information, in her attempt to escape the chase, from the sex-hungry boys, she fell from the stage and died instantly.

The late Ama Broni

Ama Broni, a resident of Akwatia, was last seen in a 30-seconds video, advertising that her fans should not miss the street carnival that would take place at Liberia Camp on January 16, 2021, saying, “that day, girls we are ready for everybody…if you don’t come it will be a disservice to you.”