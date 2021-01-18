National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh, has died Monday morning following a short illness at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, a leading member of the National Security Secretariat disclosed.

Mr Kyeremeh, according to sources, died of kidney complications at the hospital on Monday (18 January 2021), where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Mr Kyeremeh was one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first appointees in 2017 during his first term. A consummate intelligence professional, he had been holding the position of National Security Coordinator since then.

READ ALSO:

Mr Kyeremeh was a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a former Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now known as National Intelligence Bureau.

Over two decades at BNI

He worked at the BNI for about 22 years, where he served at command levels in the Northern, Upper East, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.

He also served as head of the Investigations Unit of the Bureau. He rose to become the Deputy Director BNI and ultimately, the Director BNI from 2005 to 2009.

Mr Kyeremeh was part of the transition team after the 7 December 2020 elections.