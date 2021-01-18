Government’s representative at the Ministry of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reacted to the alleged falsification of Covid-19 test results at the Institute.

In his view, the allegation, if proven to be true, will undermine the government’s efforts in fighting the global pandemic.

His comment follows reports on social media alleging breaches of the Covid-19 testing protocols. This has attracted public outrage.

Based on this backdrop, the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has begun investigations into the issue.

In support, Mr Oppong Nkrumah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday welcomed the decision to investigate the allegation.

He could not fathom why a citizen will put the health of the entire nation at risk for money.

The former Information Minister stated unequivocally that the alleged falsification of Covid-19 test results will be treated with all seriousness to bring the culprits to book.

He assured the government is doing its best to protect the citizens from the deadly pandemic.