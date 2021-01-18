A former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has expressed her displeasure at the Asawase Member of Parliament’s (MP) allegation that a Supreme Court judge offered to bribe a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP to influence the outcome of the Speakership elections.

Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka’s accusation, according to her, has defamed other innocent judges of the apex court who have built a reputation for themselves over the years.

She said: “I am upset at the very thought that, that kind of accusation will be made. I don’t like accusations like that. It is like throwing a bucket of dirty water at people and you were aiming at somebody but you just threw it and it dirties everybody.”

Madam Sophia Akuffo, however, insisted that if these claims by the MP were true, he should be bold and mention the name of the judge rather than generalise it.

“There are 17 people you have been defamed in that causal manner but you are talking about only one person so there are 16 people who have been wrongly done by,” she said.

Mr Mubarak, who was speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe, alleged that a very prominent judge contacted an NDC MP and offered an inducement should the person vote in favour of the New Patriotic Party’s Speaker nominee, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Speaking exclusively with JoyNews’ Latif Idris, Madam Akuffo strongly rejected the accusation and described the claim as “bizarre”.

She also indicated that the Chief Justice is looking into the matter and has written to the MP to make himself available to assist in investigations.