The Chambers of Heaven shook to its core when Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem host, Chief Jerry Forson, took over the microphone for a memorable thanksgiving service on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

He proved with his powerful rendition of gospel songs – at the altar of Duncan William’s Action Chapel International – that he is not just exemplary with his duties, but in serving the Lord.

C.J. Forson led the Multimedia Choir as they minister at the annual thanksgiving service which saw hundreds in attendance.

Staff, sponsors, families and friends leaped, tapped and lifted their hands to the anointing-filled performance.

Dwaso Nsem host C.J Forson shows off musical prowess

The Thanksgiving and Praise feast was to usher the prestigious media giant into a blissful, blessed and prosperous year.

