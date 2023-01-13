It was a moment of unending joy when management and staff of Ghana’s leading media brand, The Multimedia Group Limited, kick-started 2023 with a ‘Thanksgiving and Praise Feast’.

Members gathered at the Victory International Bible Church (Prophetic Sanctuary), Kokomlemle, for a grand thanksgiving service on Friday, January 13.

In appreciation of God’s protection and endless love throughout 2022 and the 28 years since the establishment of the media giant, the staff joined hands to sing and praise their Maker.

Led by The Multimedia Choir, the group celebrated and danced in acknowledgement to God for a successful business year.

In a short exhortation, the resident pastor, Bishop Emmanuel Ackun, citing John 6:23, emphasised the need for the company and humans entirely to thank God.

He said thanksgiving is the application that pushes God to do more for people.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of The Multimedia Group Limited, Mr Kwasi Twum, with inspiration from Psalm 92:1, reiterated he will forever be grateful to God for his sustenance and growth of the company throughout the years.

Below are some photos shot by Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei: