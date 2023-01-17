Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, says he has petitioned the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Ashanti leadership and the police over allegations made by the new party Chairman of the constituency.

Faisal Dauda at a press conference accused the legislator of planning to murder him.

He also alleged that the Minority Chief Whip is in bed with the New Patriotic Party government and has been scheming for the NDC to lose the 2024 elections.

But Mr Mubarak says he has petitioned the party hierarchy and the police to investigate the allegation.

Observers are worried about the seeming friction between the newly-elected Asawase constituency NDC Chairman, Mr Dauda and the MP.

The chairman held a press conference days ago accusing his MP of planning to have him killed and scheming to derail the party’s fortunes in 2024.

But the MP says the allegations are baseless and has, thus, petitioned the party hierarchy and the police on the matter.

He wants a recent visit by national executive members to foster unity within the constituency and unite the NDC in the region.

He was speaking with Luv News when he presented financial support running into ¢300,000 to 110 needy students in his constituency to pursue various courses at the tertiary level.