President Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness over the death of former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah.

According to him, he has lost a good friend.

In a tribute on Facebook, Akufo-Addo recounted their journey in Parliament, which began in January 1997.

Despite their different political parties, the President said they became good friends right from then until the end.

“The death of a friend of long standing brings up so many emotions: grief, sense of loss, sadness, reflections on friendship, reminiscences on a generation, the stark reality of mortality, the prospects of eternity, and the presence of the living God. These feelings are fully present in me when I contemplate the sad passing of Enoch Teye Mensah,” he mourned.

President Akufo-Addo went on to describe the late Council of State member as a warm, generous, gregarious man with a keen intellect and wonderful sense of humour.

“In his element, you could find no better company, and was a good source of advice for me as President of the Republic. I have lost a good friend,” he eulogised.

ET Mensah died on Sunday in South Africa, where he was receiving medical care.

The deceased, who served in several political portfolios, was 77.

Below is the full tribute: