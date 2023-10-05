The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will fly its party flags at half mast on Thursday, October 5, in honour of the late former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, and the party’s former National Treasurer, Dr Sidney Laryea.

The flags will fly at all party offices across the country in memory of the late NDC members who passed earlier this week.

The directive by the Functional Executive Committee of the party was contained in a press release dated October 4.

“Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah was the first National Youth Organizer of the NDC. With unwavering dedication and patriotism, he rose through the ranks to become the longest-serving Minister for Sports under the 4th Republic.”

“At the time of his death, Hon. E.T Mensah was a Member of the Council of State of the Republic of Ghana. Dr. Sidney Laryea was the first National Treasurer of the NDC and served the party with dedication and unflinching commitment,” parts of the statement read.

The party indicated that it is proud of the invaluable contributions of these great personalities to the development of Ghana and the great NDC.

They noted that they will commiserate with the respective families of the late E.T Mensah and Dr Sidney Laryea to honour their memories and give them a befitting burial.

“May the gentle souls of our departed comrades rest in perfect peace,” the party added.

Council of State member, Enoch Teye Mensah, died on Sunday at the age of 77 in South Africa where he was receiving medical treatment.