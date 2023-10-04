Chris Hughton has invited twenty-three players for this month’s international friendly matches against Mexico and the United States of America.

The games form part of Black Stars preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has made a return to the squad following his brilliant start to the season in England.

Lamptey had a challenging season last year, and due to injuries, he had to stay on the sidelines for close to six months.

Also in the squad is deputy captain, Thomas Teye Partey who missed the qualifier against Central African Republic due to injury.

Meanwhile, captain for the side, Andre Ayew has been left out of the squad. The 32-year-old has been clubless since leaving Nottingham Forest.

Ghana will take on Mexico as the Bank of America stadium – Charlotte on October 14 before taking on the United States of America on October 17, 2023, in Nashville Tennessee.

Below is the full squad: