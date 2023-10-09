Former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has refuted allegations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that she has an undeclared real estate business.

According to her, the OSP has not provided any evidence of that claim.

The court document filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor said Cecilia Abena Dapaah “was engaged in undisclosed and undeclared real estate business in which she obscured and concealed the transactions by employing the use of aliases to avoid detection of the actual ownership of the business and properties, while cleverly receiving proceeds of the transactions in her bank account and investments.”

This is part of OSP’s attempt to confirm the seizure of suspected tainted properties belonging to Madam Dapaah.

However, in an abridgement of time application to the court, the former Bantama MP has denied the allegations outrightly.

According to her, she only sold a property in a representative capacity for her deceased mother.

“That I have an undisclosed and undeclared real estate business when I have no real estate business and the applicant has not provided a scintilla of evidence that I do. I concealed my identity by using aliases to sell the property to third parties when Applicant’s own Exhibit OSP16 shows that I rather sold the property in a representative capacity for Nana Yaa Ode.

Nana Yaa Ode also known as Nana Ode Nyarko, was my mother (now deceased),” Cecilia Dapaah explained in her affidavit.

Meanwhile, she has also maintained that the OSP is abusing her silence in the ongoing case and wants the court to expedite the hearing.

According to her, the OSP relied on her caution statement taken from her earlier to refreeze her accounts and re-seize her cash despite the earlier court order.

“Again, the Respondent has alluded to my decision to remain silent on 7th September 2023 and is seeking to on that as further justification for the confirmation of his re-seizure of the money and re-freezing of my bank accounts which he did two days prior on September 5, 2023.”

“I am advised by Counsel and verily believe the same to be true: having exercised his administrative powers to re-seize the money and refreeze my bank accounts on 5th September 2023, the Applicant cannot justify his suspicion on the cautioned statements in Exibits OSP10 and OSP6 which were taken after reseizure and refreezing.”

