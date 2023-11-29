Veteran Highlife musician, Daddy Lumba has extended a heartfelt gesture to a mentally challenged man who captured attention by flawlessly singing his song word-for-word.

Lumba, moved by the man’s incredible rendition of his song, personally invited him to his radio studio at North Legon.

His staff, in his stead, handed the man an envelope containing cash as a token of appreciation for his love and dedication to his music.

Daddy Lumba conveyed his immense joy knowing that his music is loved for all and sundry.

In gratitude for the heartfelt token, the man conveyed his appreciation to the maestro for not shunning him due to his circumstances and for recognizing his value despite his plight.

The mentally challenged man gained widespread attention after a video of him surfaced online, showcasing his impeccable rendition of Daddy Lumba’s dirge, “Adaka tea.”

