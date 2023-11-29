Renowned Ghanaian actor, Agya Koo says the collapse of Kumawood movie industry should be blamed on his sidelining for roles at the time.

Speaking on Kumasi-based radio Ezra FM, the veteran actor claimed his exclusion at the time grossly affected the industry particularly because he remains the most marketable Ghanaian actor.

“They sidelined me, and now they blame the emergence of CDs for the collapse of the industry, which is not true. But they will not accept this fact,” Agya Koo lamented.

Agya Koo reminisced about the once vibrant Kumawood industry, noting that his name was synonymous with Ghanaian cinema, especially among the Ghanaian diaspora, notably in the USA.

He emphasised that, inquiries about Ghanaian movies would invariably include a key question: “Is Agya Koo part of the cast?” This, according to him, was evidence of his unmatched marketability and influence at the time until he was sidelined.

“Though I was not the only one acting at the time, any time people wanted to watch Ghanaian movies, they mentioned the name Agya Koo. Why didn’t they ask for someone else’s name?” he stated.

Prior to the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential elections early on this month, Agya Koo dropped a new song to support Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential bid.

Agya Koo has not hidden his support for the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and was quite vocal about the business man’s capabilities to govern the country after his loss.