The Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, along with the Chief Director, led a delegation to deliver relief items valued at millions of Ghana cedis to inland and marine fishers affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in the Lower Volta.

The relief items comprised bags of rice, cartons of oil, tin tomatoes, detergents and toiletries.

Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim in an interview with Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job said the donation is to assist the affected inland and marine fishers, who are crucial stakeholders to recover what they lost after the spillage.

The presentation, held at Anloga in the Volta Region, emphasized the significance of aquaculture to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mr. Anim assured the affected victims that the Ministry is actively working to facilitate their swift return to work.

Deputy National NADMO Director, Mr. Seji Saji received the items on behalf of the flood victims and conveyed their heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development for the generous gesture.

He also took the opportunity to extend his gratitude to the entire nation and donors who stood by the flood victims during their challenging times.

The beneficiaries of the relief efforts are fishers impacted in the Greater, Eastern, and Volta regions.