The Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly(AMA) has served notice that it will be embarking on an operation to rid the streets of traders and hawkers, and to remove vehicles that will park at unauthorised locations.

Dubbed: “Operation Let the Traffic Flow”, it is to ensure an easy flow of both human and vehicular traffic within the central business district (CBD) and other parts of the metropolis ahead of the festive season.

This follows a week’s metrowide public sensitisation effort to cause traders and drivers to desist from the practice.

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, made this known at a news conference in Accra yesterday.

She said a special task force of the assembly would be deployed to ensure a strict compliance, and that those found culpable would be prosecuted.

Measures

Mrs Sackey said the METSEC had outlined measures for the operation, adding that any trading activities on the streets and pavements outside the designated areas in the metropolis was prohibited and against the bye-laws of the assembly.

She said any vehicle found at the wrong place would be towed and offenders fined.

Mrs Sackey stressed that any trading activities on the Kaneshie overhead bridge should cease immediately to prevent potential disasters.

Mrs Sackey urged the public within the metropolis to refrain from littering and dumping refuse into drains and other unauthorised places.

That, she said, was of utmost importance, stressing that it was a collective responsibility for all to foster a clean and welcoming environment for all residents and visitors.

Collective responsibility

The AMA chief executive urged all stakeholders and residents to support the operation, saying “it is a collective effort to create a more organised and enjoyable urban experience”.

“I trust in the sense of responsibility that each citizen possesses, and together, let us ensure a clean and vibrant city for all to enjoy during the Christmas holidays and beyond,” she added.

She, therefore, expressed the hope that all would comply and contribute to make Accra a model city.

“We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to celebrating a festive season marked by enhanced mobility, clean environs, safety, and the spirit of togetherness,” she added.

