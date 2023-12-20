3 Supreme Court nominees face Appointments Committee today

Three judges nominated by President Akufo-Addo for the Supreme Court are scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, December 20.

The three nominees, Henry Anthony Kwofie, Yaw Darko Asare, and Richard Adjei-Frimpong, currently serve on the Court of Appeal.

They have been nominated to fill vacant positions on the Supreme Court bench.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised the urgency of filling the vacancies in a letter to Parliament dated October 11, 2023.

The Appointments Committee, chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, will oversee the vetting process and submit a report to the plenary for consideration.