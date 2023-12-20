Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points to guide Golden State Warriors to a dramatic overtime win against the Boston Celtics.

With the shot clock running out, Curry hit a three-pointer as the Warriors won 132-126 at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

The Warriors trailed from halftime until the second minute of overtime as they registered a third successive win.

Eastern Conference leaders Boston saw a five-game wining run end.

Steve Kerr’s Warriors, who sit 11th in the Western Conference, are building momentum at just the right time as they close in on the play-off places.

Elsewhere, the struggling Memphis Grizzlies benefited from Ja Morant’s return from a 25-game suspension following social media posts in which he displayed a gun.

Morant scored 34 points with eight assists and six rebounds as he drove for a game-winning layup with time expiring to lead the Grizzlies to a 115-113 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I ain’t played a game in eight months,” he told broadcaster TNT. “Had a lot of time… a lot of hard days where I went through it.

“But you know, basketball is my life, what I love, therapeutic for me and I’m just excited to be back.”

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 40 points as Milwaukee Bucks beat San Antonio Spurs 132-119.

Lillard became the 51st NBA player to reach 20,000 career points to help the Bucks extend their winning streak to five.

“The 20,000 points, when I hear that it takes me back to the beginning,” Lillard said. “It’s a blessing and an honour to have that type of accomplishment.”

The Phoenix Suns’ hopes of sealing a playoff berth took a hit as they slumped to a third defeat from their last four fixtures when going down 109-104 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anfernee Simons registered 23 points and seven assists as Portland snapped a seven-game losing streak.