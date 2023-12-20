Several gunshots were fired after supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) clashed at a polling station.

This was after the NDC requested a recount of ballot at Kasoa Kpomotey and Kasoa Old Times electoral areas.

According to reports, NDC claimed the ICGC polling station was supposed to have four ballot boxes for Assembly members and four for Unit Committee aspirants.

However, after the elections, the ballot boxes for Assembly members became five instead of four.

After counting and results were declared in favour of the candidate allegedly affiliated to the NPP, the peeved NDC supporters called for a recount.

But NPP supporters argued that, their polling agents had already signed, leading to the fight.

In an interview with Adom News, eyewitness Imoro Ibrahim said a group of people started shooting sporadically and using pepper spray during the fight.

He said one person was unconscious and was rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic for medical attention.

Mr. Ibrahim said the incident happened at the blind side of the police who were at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command maintaining law and order.

Executives and supporter of NDC and NPP besieged Kasoa Divisional Police Command, demanding a recount of Kasoa Old Timers electoral area results.

After several deliberations, NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Phillis Naa Koryo called on NDC supporters to accept to results.

Cold weather affects BVD machine operation in Sissala East

Assembly members will receive allowances in my next govt – Mahama

All the photos as Ghanaians participate in District Level Elections