A Supreme Court judge nominee, Justice Clement Honyenuga, was in ‘hot waters’ at his vetting over a speech that reportedly endorsed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s candidature in February.

Justice Honyenuga, while addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of the Afajato South District, commended the President for various developmental policies introduced under his leadership.

The speech read: “With the vision of the President and the gains made in his first term, Ghanaians may consider giving him another four years” to the loud cheers of people at the durbar grounds.

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, questioning Justice Honyenuga’s actions stressed it was against the Judicial Service’s code of conducts and was uncouth.

The Justice in his defence said the speech was not his own words, adding that he only read it for the Speaker who was not feeling well.

When further attempts were made to clarify his actions, Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joe Osei- Owusu called for the discontinuation of the questions which the Minority opposed.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, adding his voice said they were only doing their job which demands they assess the nominee very well.

“It is a fair and a legitimate question to ask since this is a high office of the Judicial Service he is being nominated to, hence we will like to go into a small meeting and make consultations,” he said.