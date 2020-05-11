Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has surprised talented but physically challenged widow, Rose Atitepe with a cash donation of GH¢ 25,430 to promote her music career which has been in the drain for 12 years.

Mobility impaired Atitepe, told Crime Check Ghana in an initial interview that with support from her late husband she has been able to record 10 music tracks and required over GH¢ 10,000 to promote them.

She said in her quest for support, she decided to give in to pressure of sexual requests from men who proposed before deciding to help her.

“Several men wanted to sleep with me when I ask them to support me, but when I thought of giving in, an angel appeared to me in a dream and told me to resist such temptations. That inspired my 10th song,” she said.

In that interview, CCF gave her GH¢ 1,000.00 for her upkeep during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The distressed widow said she wished she had the strength to work as abled women do so that she does not ask people for help. She said the demise of her husband had devastated her because he was her only hope.

The mother of three said she needed support to promote her music not only to enable her feed her family but also use the money to encourage others who are facing similar difficulties.

After airing her plight, donors of CCF made various cash contributions to make her music ambition come to fruition.

She showed her appreciation to God and the donors: “May God bless all the contributors so that their heart desires will come to pass. God bless CCF and its Executive Director, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng for his selflessness.”

Crime Check Foundation is appealing to compassionate individuals and organisations to support her upkeep and help her rent a room.