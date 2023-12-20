In a ceremony on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) proudly declared TECNO Ghana as its official smartphone partner at the Wesley Tower in Accra. This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the fusion of technology and football, showcasing a shared commitment to advancing the sport in Ghana and across the African continent.

The event, attended by esteemed personalities such as GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo, along with Executive Council members Nana Sarfo Oduro, Samuel Aboabire, and Eugene Nobel, highlighted the significance of this partnership in an era where technology plays a transformative role in the world of football. Mr. Okraku, the GFA president, expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance, stating, “This partnership speaks volumes of what the GFA is doing to grow the game here in the country and drive the passion of all.” He emphasized the pivotal role of technology in shaping the future of football globally.TECNO’s collaboration extends beyond the national level, as the brand has also solidified its position as the official and exclusive smartphone sponsor for the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023, in partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Brand Manager of TECNO, Mr Lolon Lou stated, “This partnership is a promise to ignite the football passion that burns within every Ghanaian, from the bustling streets of Accra to the remotest villages across the nation.” TECNO aims to contribute to the development of football at all levels, from grassroots to the global stage, demonstrating its commitment to fostering African football excellence.TECNO’s partnership with the GFA will involve financial and technical support, as well as sponsorship for various football events and activities, including the Ghana Premier League, the FA Cup, renovation of selected football parks and the national team. The collaboration between TECNO and the GFA is not merely about football but also about nurturing dreams, inspiring young people, fostering national pride, and showcasing the world the undeniable talent that Ghana possesses.