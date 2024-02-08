Ghanaian music stars Camidoh and King Promise took the stage by storm at the highly acclaimed MOBO Awards held in the United Kingdom on February 7, 2024.

Their electrifying performance left audiences in awe, solidifying their status as top Afrobeat exports from Ghana.

They delivered a sterling joint performance that stole the show, as they rocked the crowd with collaborations including ‘Sugarcane’ and ‘Terminator’.

With their infectious smiles, dance energy and seamless chemistry, Camidoh and King Promise wowed the crowd.

Their stellar vocals, coupled with the irresistible beats of their songs, had the crowd dancing and singing along throughout their set.

As ambassadors of Ghanaian Afrobeat music, the duo sold country’s rich musical heritage to the world.

Watch video below: