About eight passengers, including a Senior High School student, have suffered injuries of varying degrees in an accident that occurred on the Kasoa-Malam highway Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver of the sprinter bus, with registration number GR 6669-13, lost control of the steering wheel after another vehicle crossed his path while merging into the lane.

This caused the bus to spin and subsequently crash.

Passersby rescued the injured passengers, who were then promptly taken to nearby health facilities for medical treatment.

Upon questioning by the police at the scene, it was revealed that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident did not possess the required license to operate the vehicle.

Instead of holding a class C license, the driver only had a class B license.

“I was travelling to Madina but on our way our driver was careless. Another car switched lanes and I don’t know what happened and all of a sudden the vehicle somersaulted. It wasn’t any serious thing but the driver as a result of his inexperience caused the vehicle to fall,” Akwesi Acquah a passenger told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei.

“I thank God that I am alive because what happened was serious. A lot of people sustained severe injuries and have been rushed to the hospital,” Maame Akua Amoah said.

The driver of the passenger car was later taken to the police station while the vehicle was towed.

