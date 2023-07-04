Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle, says that though he is making waves with music, he has regrets for not taking his music lessons seriously back in school.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Kadosh hitmaker said he didn’t take up his music course seriously because he didn’t have any intention of pursuing it at the time.

“I think I should have taken my music lessons seriously when I was in school. At that time, I didn’t know I would be taking it up one day so I didn’t take it seriously. That is one regret I have in life,” he said.

Joe Mettle has seven albums to his credit. He has won several awards and was adjudged the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year in 2017 as the first Gospel artiste to have won the ultimate.

He told Graphic Showbiz that he is happy with who he is and happy with what God has made him. “I won’t choose who I am over anything. I think I love what God has made me and I love the assignment He has given me.

“Aside from everything, I enjoy serving in this ministry. I love to sing; I love to write. So I just love who I am and what I do,” he disclosed.

Away from music, Joe Mettle who married his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa in 2020, said marriage has been good to him.

“As you can see, marriage is treating me very well. The evidence is there. My family is doing great and I thank God for everything,” he said.

He also had a word of gratitude to his fans: “I want to say thank you for supporting the gift and ministry God has given me. I believe that ministry is about people. So if they don’t support you, you have no ministry. Thank you for the prayers, the thoughts and everything you do to support what God has called me to do”.