Award winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle ended the 2023 Adom Praiz, choirs’ edition on a spirit-filled note.

The ‘Bo noo ni’ hitmaker did what he does best, an excellent performance.

Together with the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God choir, they served patrons with excellent tunes and left many with unforgettable memories.

The jam-packed night saw performances from several choirs, like Harmonious Chorale, Bethel Revival Choir, Odorkor PIWC’s New Song, Team Eternity, Voice of Triumph, among others.

The 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the Year crowned the highly-anticipated choirs’ edition in a spectacular way.

He thrilled patrons to his popular tunes like Bo noo ni, Kadosh, My Everything, Ye som Nyame, and many others.