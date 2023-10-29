Voice of Triumph from Action Chapel International completely stole the show when they made their maiden appearance at the 2023 Adom Praiz.

The spectacular ministration featured singer and songwriter, Rev Ifueko Charmien.

Scores of Ghanaians trooped to the Perez Dome Chapel in an atmosphere of gratitude and worship for this year’s Choir edition of the annual gospel concert.

Voice of Triumph started off by filling the auditorium with the Holy Spirit through a heated worship session.

They, then switched to a praise session during which congregants couldn’t help but dance their feet off.

The team took the audience on a journey with Ghanaian gospel music, including Joe Mettle’s Kadosh, Steve Crown’s You Are Great, the popular Your Name Is Yahweh song, and Dusin Oyekan’s What You Cannot Do.