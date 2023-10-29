Contemporary gospel music group, Bethel Revival Choir once again thrilled patrons at this year’s Adom Praiz with a captivating performance.

The auditorium of the Perez Dome Chapel was charged.

From the dancing and moment of worship, Bethel Revival Choir just knew when and how to introduce each song to keep patrons in high spirit.

They electrified patrons with their melodious Ewe songs without leaving out the popular ‘Vovome’ praise medley, which the audience couldn’t get enough of.

It was indeed a night to remember.