Team Eternity Ghana set the stage of the 2023 Adom Praiz ablaze at the Perez Dome on Sunday.

Their ministration was evidence that, they are a dynamic gospel music group of young men and women who are passionate about what they do.

They took the audience down memory lane as they performed medleys of several praise and worship tunes.

Additionally, Team Eternity displayed their vibrancy and energy as they took the patrons through a Jama session with popular Nyame Adwuma song.