Perez Chapel Choir lived up to expectations when they made an appearance at the 2023 Adom Praiz Festival.

They proved to the audience they were up to the task and indeed were worthy of a slot at the Choirs edition of the annual gospel concert.

Held at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu, the choristers, through their performances, convinced patrons they were the landlords.

They, among other songs, performed the popular gospel tune Days of Elijah and owned it with its rhythms and style.