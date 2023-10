Pastor Edwin Dadson did not disappoint the audience as he took his turn at the 2023 Adom Praiz Choirs’ edition.

There were loud screams and cheers as he graced the stage, which was already electrified by the CT Praise Choir of ICGC Christ Temple.

Pastor Dadson took off from where the choir left off with a thrilling performance that moved patrons from their seats.

He began with a local worship medley and gradually raised the tempo with his popular hit songs.