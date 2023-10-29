CT Praise, the urban contemporary praise and worship ministry of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Christ Temple, thrilled patrons at this year’s Adom Praiz festival.

The choir gave gospel music fans a unique opportunity to praise and worship God.

They performed their own rendition of various local and English songs to the amusement of patrons when they mounted the stage.

The 2023 festival was Choirs’ edition, but their ministration broke away from the usual solemn tunes choristers are known for.