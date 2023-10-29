Ghanaian actor, Fiifi Coleman and the team members from FC Productions gave a new twist to the 2023 Adom Praiz gospel concert.

The night at the Perez Chapel International was meant to be a choir’s edition of the annual musical concert.

However, the team showcased innovation and creativity with a combo performance.

The team gave patrons a swift stage play alongside melodious gospel music.

This was the first time such a display came to life at the Perez Chapel, where the concert is held each year.

The audience who were fascinated by the performance expressed their excitement through loud screams and cheers.