Ghanaian movie producer and actor, Fiifi Coleman says it is very expensive to produce movies in Ghana, compared to the value media houses place on them.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, he explained that producers should avoid thinking about how much media houses and networks are willing to pay them.

“If I’m going to create a project based on how much a network is going to give me, I’m not going to do the work. Because if you are going to pay me a thousand cedis, I’m going to make a thousand cedis worth of creativity work,” he said.

He further advised movie producers to ensure they have the right channels of distribution to enable them recoup their investments they put into movie production.

“So I will do work knowing very well that my channels of distribution are there so that I will get my money back. Don’t expect to produce a movie and receive the same worth of money from any media house in Ghana. It will never work!”

He was reacting to actor, Mikki Osei Berko’s call for the prosecution of media houses that show international telenovelas at a prime time.

“Do not produce with the idea that they will give you prime time. You have the content, you haven’t bought the prime time. The prime time belongs to the TV station and not the country.”

He also added that If Ghanaian movie producers wanted their content to be aired during prime time, they would have to produce content to match the foreign telenovelas.

MORE: