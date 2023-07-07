The Dilemma of a Ghost, a play produced in honour of the late author Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, will be staged at the National Theatre on July 29, 2023.

The production stars are Adjetey Anang, Fred Amugi, Rev. Brew Riverson Jnr., Dr. Akosua Abdallah, Naa Ashorkor, Roselyn Feli, Fiifi Coleman, amongst others.

The Dilemma of a Ghost is a thought-provoking play that delves into complex themes of identity, tradition, and the struggles faced by individuals torn between two cultures.

Originally written by Ama Ata Aidoo, it was first performed in March 1964 for three nights at the Open Air Theatre of the University of Ghana, Legon, where the author was in her final year of studies, a few months away from graduating.

The play was published by Longman the following year, making Aidoo the first published African woman dramatist.

Ama died on May 31, 2023. She was 81.

Ama Ata Aidoo – author of ‘The Dilemma of a Ghost’

The Dilemmma of a Ghost offers a unique perspective on the universal human experience and provides an opportunity for insightful discussions.

The play is put together by Fiifi Coleman Productions, one of Ghana’s leading theater production companies.