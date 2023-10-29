The Perez Dome, venue for the 2023 edition of Adom Praiz, was set on fire when gospel musician, Piesie Esther led New Song, the choir of the Pentecost Worship Centre (PIWC), at Odorkor in Accra to praise God.

The auditorium of Perez Chapel was lit with Pentecost fire, with patrons dancing their hearts out.

After the exciting performance by New Song, Piesie Esther joined with her hits songs ‘Waye me yie’ and ‘Mo’.

Patrons jumped, danced, and sang in one powerfully amazing performance from the Pentecost woman.

Piesie Esther moved many hearts and touched many souls, all in praise of God.

There was never a dull moment.

The gospel musician turned the congregation into her choir and they sang to the glory of God.

Her dance moves are just impressive. A master performance, that was.