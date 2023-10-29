The 2023 edition of Adom Praiz took place on Sunday, October 29, at the Perez Dome at Dzorwulu, Accra.

This year’s event dubbed: ‘Choirs Edition’ lived up to expectation.

The exceptional musical gala brought together 10 remarkable choirs from various churches and independent groups that are deeply rooted in the essence of gospel music.

This year’s concert also witnessed performances from veteran gospel musicians like Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, Kofi Peprah, Pastor Dadson who led their respective church choirs.

They together with the choirs led patrons through soulful spiritual performances.

The event saw hundreds of patrons join the gospel stars to praise and worship God.

The event was hosted by Rev Kwamena Idan, host of Adom FM’s Live worship who electrified the venue with words of exhortation.

Check out the performances: