It was a moment of pride for the father of gospel musician Joe Mettle to watch his son invite the holy spirit to fill the sons of God.

Headlining his concert, Praise Reloaded, Joe Mettle delivered a goosebumps-worthy ministration which got his patrons in a worshipping mood.

Among the crowd tapping into the anointing was Mr Emmanuel Mettle who was just in awe of the wonders his son was performing.

Filled with pride, Mr Mettle couldn’t help but capture the precious moment on his phone, completely absorbed in the performance and momentarily losing awareness of his surroundings.

He was overwhelmed with emotions as he struggled to hold back tears.

Joe Mettle’s Praise Reloaded took place at the Oil Palace of the Perez Chapel International.

Watch video below: