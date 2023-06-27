Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, is a renowned actress in Kumawood who began her acting career at a young age.

Over the years, she has not only made a name for herself in the movie industry but has also emerged as a fashion icon.

Despite being only 22 years old, Maame Serwaa confidently showcases her cleavage and curvaceous figure in daring outfits.

On TikTok, the talented actress, who is also a beauty ambassador, shares a delightful collection of videos.

She often embraces her natural beauty by going makeup-free and donning form-fitting dresses.

With her impeccable sense of style, Maame Serwaa consistently captures attention and exudes elegance at every event she attends. Her outfits always radiate class and sophistication.

In one of her recent appearances, Maame Serwaa stunned her followers with a coloured frontal hairstyle and subtle makeup.

She effortlessly modeled the ensemble, leaving her fans in awe. As a style influencer, she continues to inspire others with her impeccable fashion choices and impeccable looks.

READ ALSO:

Maame Serwaa’s salon video sparks mixed reactions

Maame Serwaa clears air on sudden ‘strange’ backside

Video of Maame Serwaa’s ‘boyfriend’ grabbing her butt angers social media users