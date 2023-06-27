The Electoral Commission (EC) says turnout is very high in the by-election to elect a Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency.

Speaking with Joy News, Director of Elections, Dr Serebuor Quaicoe, said polling stations recorded over 50% voter’ turnout before midday.

“Almost all the centers I visited have clocked 50% as of now, so the turnout is very high. You could see that the people are still in the queue,” he said.

At least 41,168 voters in 99 polling centers are taking part in the election to elect an MP for the area.

The seat became vacant after the Supreme Court declared null and void, the processes that led to the election of the embattled incumbent Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, over dual citizenship issues.

Mr Quayson, who is contesting the seat again, faces opposition from his closest contender, the New Patriotic Party’s Charles Opoku, and Bernice Enyonam Senenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Some electorate at the Endwa Community Center, Catholic Primary School, and Asempaneye Catholic JHS polling stations, gathered at about 4:00am to participate in the voting which started at 7:00 am.

Mr. Quaicoe believes that the Electoral Commission could record one of the highest voter turnouts in recent times in any by-election which are known for recording low voter turnout.

“I wouldn’t want to project, but it seems we are going to have one of the highest voter turnout in the Assin North,” he said.

Mr. Quaicoe attributes the high voter turnout to effective campaigning adopted by political parties participating in the election, intensified police presence and patrols that assure electorates of adequate security, and media and the proactiveness of the Electoral Commission.

“That is what happens when political parties tend to do proper campaigning instead of attacking one another. If you go to the people with a good message, the people will respond.”

“I will also give some of the credit to the police because the police have flooded everywhere. So you realize that you can go about your business without any form of intimidation.”

“Also the media is working, the Electoral Commission is working,” he observed.