Ghanaians have been urged to actively participate in the fight against corruption by providing credible information to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Samuel Darko, the Director of the Strategy, Research & Communication Division of the OSP, emphasized the importance of citizens’ cooperation during an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

“We are appealing to Ghanaians to help us with regards to information that will lead to the identification of corrupt individuals. When you bring any information that helps us gather evidence against someone involved in corruption, the law rewards the informant with 10 percent of the recovered amount,” Mr Darko stated.

He further highlighted the significant impact that such cooperation could have on combating corruption in the country.

“Imagine, you helped us recover 5 billion cedis; that’s a substantial amount of money. According to the law, the OSP will retain 30 percent, you the informant will get 10 percent while 10 percent will also go to the Attorney General, who shares its powers with us, and the remaining funds will be directed to the consolidated fund,” he explained.

Mr Darko’s appeal emphasised that credible information backed by evidence is crucial in enabling the OSP to take effective action against corrupt individuals.

“This is an opportunity for you, Ghanaians, to be a part of the solution. All we need is your cooperation and credible evidence that will help us in our pursuit of justice,” he added.

The OSP Director also extended his plea for collaboration to other security agencies and key accountable institutions.

He urged them to refer any corruption-related cases they come across to the OSP, as the office has proven its competence in handling such matters.

“Collaboration is key in this fight against corruption, and together, we can make a significant difference,” Mr Darko added.

