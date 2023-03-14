Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Adams, says he is currently working on getting an astro-turf for his constituency.

His comment follows the delay of the construction of the New Edubiase stadium which started in 2016.

During the 2022 budget reading, Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, stated that work will begin on the project soon.

However, MP for the New Edubiase constituency does not think the project can be completed any time soon.

He revealed New Edubiase Football Clubs travel long distances to play games due to no standard pitches or stadium in the constituency.

“New Edubiase travel to Bekwai to play their home games. They also embark on Iong journeys for away games,” he told Sports Nite on Asempa FM.

Due to this, he says he is personally doing his best to get at least an astro-turf for the constituency. He believes this will help solve the situation than waiting for the government to complete the project.

“As a Member of Parliament, there is no pitch or astro-turf in my enclave. Personally, I have spoken with some NGOs to help get one for the constituency. This may bring to bed the issue,” he added.