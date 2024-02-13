President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that government is set to embark on the construction of one hundred additional artificial pitches nationwide by the year’s end.

Akufo-Addo revealed this plan during the official inauguration of the newly completed Borteyman Sports Complex earlier on Tuesday.

“Our administration has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sports development through substantial investments in infrastructure. Upon assuming office, the country only boasted three astro-turf or artificial pitches,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

“We have since constructed over 150 artificial pitches, significantly altering the landscape. I am delighted to announce that this effort will not cease. We are poised to build 100 more such pitches, augmenting our existing infrastructure,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo urged the Sports Ministry to strive for excellence in Ghana’s hosting of major continental multi-sports events.

“I urge the Sports Minister, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Local Organizing Committee to spare no effort in organizing the most exceptional African Games in history,” he emphasized.

READ ALSO